Adhere+ Announces CEO, Corporate Name Transitions

Jim Breidenstein assumes CEO role, Dan Cohen to serve as Corporate President -- Company Corporate Name Now Adhere+

Together we have made great strides, and together we will take the company higher up the mountain, Jim will now take “point” and be responsible for charting the route.”” — Dan Cohen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhere+, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and medication compliance technology platform, announced today at its just concluded Board of Directors meeting that long time CEO Dan Cohen has recommended that the Board promote company President Jim Breidenstein to CEO, while Mr. Cohen will continue to serve the company as its President and Co-Founder. In addition, the Board approved management’s recommendation that the company adopt Adhere+ (Adhere Plus) as the new corporate name to better describe the company’s mission."After over five years leading our company, I asked the Board of Directors to let me step sideways – not aside and not away – and promote our President, Jim Breidenstein, to lead the team as its next CEO," said Dan Cohen, President and Co-Founder at Adhere+. "Jim has been my partner and confidant for the past 18 months. Together we have made great strides, and together we will take the company higher up the mountain, the difference is that Jim will now take “point” and be responsible for charting the route.”“I add my thanks to Dan for his tireless efforts and dedication to the mission at hand and I look forward to my new role. We will continue our partnership, and we will rapidly emerge as the leader in our field,” added Jim Breidenstein, Adhere+ CEO. “In addition to our leadership transition, as of today we are Adhere+, a branding that more closely reflects our broad product offerings. Our mission is to serve physicians and their chronic care patients who need guidance and support to ensure treatment plan adherence and medication compliance. With an infusion of talent and energy in our company, we are committed to our customers and the patients they treat.”The Adhere+ corporate identity will transition throughout the company’s eco-structure over the coming months with completion anticipated by the end of the 4th quarter. Cohen and Breidenstein both executed new contracts that retain the executives for two additional years, with mutually renewable options.About Adhere+Adhere+ is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The Adhere+ approach is a user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician with daily, evidence-based telehealth ePros interventions to improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, and a reduction in related healthcare costs. The program aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a potential reimbursable benefit.

