Adhere+ Announces Appointment of Jeffery Huynh, Vice President of Marketing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhere+, d/b/a PainScript/HealthScript a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and medication compliance technology Platform, announced today the appointment of Jeffrey Huynh as its new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Jeff will spearhead the company's marketing and commercialization initiatives, driving Adhere+'s growth across key verticals, including pain management , bariatrics, mental health, and other chronic disease states. In addition, Adhere+ appointed Andrew Plummer as corporate CFO to lead all financial management operations.Jeff brings over 15 years of experience in medical devices, pain medicine, and neuromodulation, with a passion for transforming innovative technologies into impactful solutions that enhance patient quality of life. His expertise spans from conceptualization to regulatory approvals and global commercialization. Notable successes include the European, Australian, and U.S. commercialization of Spinal Modulation, Inc. (acquired by Abbott) and its dorsal root ganglion stimulator for chronic pain; the European and Australian launch of Saluda Medical, Inc.'s closed-loop spinal cord stimulation system; and the nationwide U.S. rollout of Nalu Medical, Inc.’s micro-IPG platform in both peripheral nerve and spinal cord stimulation markets.Andrew “Andy” Plummer comes to Adhere+ following 14 years of service at Thomson Reuters Special Services, serving as CFO and part of the leadership team that grew TRSS from a start-up to over $130 million in revenue. Andy has worked in financial management roles with SMS Data Products Group, Tenet Health Care and directed Echo 360’s Equity Start Up Media & Education business units."We are beyond excited to have Jeff and Andy join our growing team as we continue our first mover advantage in the continued deployment of our best-in-class telehealth technology," said Dan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Adhere+."In particular, Jeff’s abilities to lead our marketing efforts fills an important gap in our executive team. He will build a comprehensive marketing structure, add to customer engagement strategies and drive Platform adoption. Following Sam Wheelers planned retirement, Andy has seamlessly taken over all financial functions and brought new energy to the senior management ranks. We are fortunate to be able to recruit two leaders of this caliber.”About Adhere+Adhere+, d/b/a PainScript ( www.painscript.com )/HealthScript [ www.healthscriptplatform.com ]) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is a user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, a reduction in related healthcare costs and aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a reimbursable benefit.

