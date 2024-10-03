New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Celebrates Being Rated One of the Top Detoxification Center Programs in the Country for Substance Abuse Treatment

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano, is excited to announce that its consistent 5-star reviews across Facebook and Google has led the detoxification center to be rated as one of the top detox programs for substance abuse treatment in the country.

A detox program is typically the first step in the recovery process and helps to safely remove any substances or alcohol from a patient’s body so they can enroll in a treatment program. The premier recovery center hopes its 5-star reviews and continued praise for its expert delivery of detox treatment and range of high-quality and effective inpatient and outpatient programs will empower more individuals to seek help for their drug or alcohol addiction.

“While a medically supervised detox is a rather short process, it can be the most dangerous and uncomfortable step in recovery. A drug detox involves withdrawal symptoms that range from mild to severe. The goal of our detox center in Southern California is to make this process as safe and comfortable as possible to give our patients the best chance at a successful recovery,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

With a focus on prioritizing personalized treatment, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. employ a three-step process to help determine the specific and unique needs of each patient to ensure the necessary approach is adopted by its team of addiction specialists. These steps include:

Assessment: The expert team at New Leaf in San Juan Capistrano evaluates each patient for any ongoing mental health or physical complications that may be present. A licensed doctor will then conduct a blood test to determine the amount of drugs and alcohol in the patient’s body. Knowing this ensures that the appropriate measures will be taken during treatment.

Balance and Stabilization: To prevent any harm to a patient during the detoxification process and ensure they are stable, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. will monitor closely by providing constant care and support while sometimes offering medications to reduce the side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Entering the Program: During the detox portion of addiction rehab, the final step is preparing to transition over into residential or inpatient treatment. The professional team at the top rehab facility will help patients find the most effective program to give them the best chance of achieving long-term recovery.

