North Valley Alert: Overnight restrictions on I-17 southbound

PHOENIX – Work improving the Interstate 17 pavement surface in north Phoenix will occur only overnight this weekend, with southbound I-17 reduced to one lane beginning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane overnight only between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday; 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday; and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing a much-needed project along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74. An older and rough top layer of asphalt pavement has been removed and specialized equipment is now being used to diamond grind the base concrete pavement, creating a smoother, safer and longer lasting riding surface along 6 miles of I-17.

Drivers using I-17 in either direction during these restrictions should budget extra time. Despite what a travel app may recommend, they should avoid attempting to detour on neighborhood streets that aren’t designed for freeway traffic.

Future weekend restrictions for this project are currently scheduled as follows:

Beginning Friday night, Oct. 11: Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane starting at SR 74/Carefree Highway and closed at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive, with traffic using off- and on-ramps.

Beginning Friday night, Oct. 18: Southbound I-17 closed at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive, with traffic using off- and on-ramps, and then narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road.

ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.