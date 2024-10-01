Sports Pavilion Lawrence® to celebrate 10 years of operation

Sports Pavilion Lawrence® will celebrate 10 years of service this October. To commemorate the occasion, Lawrence Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture will host a celebration from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the sports pavilion, 100 Rock Chalk Lane.

At the event, people will be able to participate in fitness and dance class demonstrations, games, free play volleyball, basketball and gymnastics, pickleball and volleyball demonstrations, Nerf® free play, personal training demonstrations and assessments, and a special demonstration of granny basketball.

Zeke Mayo and Jamari McDowell, from the University of Kansas men’s basketball team, will be on hand to sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. Only one autograph per person will be allowed and patrons must bring their item for the autograph. No pictures with the athletes will be taken, allowing as many autographs as possible.

There will also be more than 100 unclaimed basketballs given out from the sports pavilion’s facility lost and found. Uplift Coffee and The Street Kitchen will have food trucks in the parking lot for those wanting to purchase food and drinks.

