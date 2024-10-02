21st circuit commission announces nominees for Lorne Baker associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





2 October 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Lorne Baker as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Jason K. Lewis – Lewis earned his bachelor of science in business administration in 2007 from Washington University in St. Louis and graduated in 2013 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He is general counsel at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Justin W. Ruth – Ruth earned his bachelor of arts in psychology in 1997 from the University of Virginia and graduated in 2001 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He is a principal attorney at Riezman Berger PC.

Ryan Turnage – Turnage earned undergraduate degrees in political science and English from Saint Louis University in 2005 and graduated in 2009 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He works as corporate counsel – claims manager.





The commission received 14 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on October 2, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Lewis received four votes, Ruth received five votes and Turnage received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



