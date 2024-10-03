Censinet Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode

Highlighting the People Protecting Patient Safety, Podcast Reaches Over 7,900 Downloads, 123,000 LinkedIn Views, and 3,900 Unique Listeners Since Its Launch

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced a significant milestone for its acclaimed podcast, Risk Never Sleeps , with the release of its 100th episode.Spotlighting the people protecting patient safety from cyber threats across the healthcare industry, the podcast has reached more than 7,900 downloads, 123,000 LinkedIn views, and 3,900 unique listeners since launching in February 2023.Hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, the first 100 episodes of the Risk Never Sleeps podcast are available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with new episodes released weekly. Video episodes are available on the Censinet YouTube channel “I am incredibly honored by the amazing guests that have made the Risk Never Sleeps podcast a premier show in less than 18 months,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “The podcast’s success speaks to the incredible work done by these guests, and it’s truly humbling to share the stories of so many passionate individuals who share the common mission of protecting patient safety and care delivery.”Over the course of 100 episodes, the Risk Never Sleeps podcast has featured in-depth discussions with leading healthcare CIOs, CISOs, industry influencers, public policy experts, and ecosystem innovators.The podcast explores guests’ professional and personal journeys in candid conversations that offer practical advice, insightful guidance, and provocative perspectives. Listeners can explore a wide range of topics shaping the future of healthcare and people’s lives, from digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) to leadership lessons and emerging cyber threats that continue to threaten patient safety.“I look at cybersecurity from a public health perspective and the resilience of the healthcare system at the regional and national level,” said Erik Decker, CISO, Intermountain Health, featured in Episode #2, on what keeps him up at night. “When you think about the patient's right to access emergency or trauma care, we’re all connected in a large ecosystem – and when one is hit, it makes an impact on all of us.”“Neither market forces nor regulation alone can solve this,” said Greg Garcia, Executive Director, Health Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Working Group, featured in Episode #17 and #68, on protecting critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. “We need federal agencies to serve as partners in a way that is collaborative, cooperative, and innovative so that we – government and industry – can develop initiatives, programs, and policies that will facilitate critical infrastructure protection, rather than get in the way of it.”“When we think about what's mission critical, we're thinking about the things that would, first and foremost, have a catastrophic impact on our patients,” said Heather Costa, Director of Technology Resilience at the Mayo Clinic, featured on Episode #95, on how she thinks about response and recovery to high-impact disruptions. “And then we have concentric circles out from there as far as the way we are responding to things – it doesn't matter what we recover unless it matters to the people who are on the front lines caring for our patients.”"Cybersecurity is a race between the abusers and those who get abused,” said Howard Scott Warshaw, The Silicon Valley Therapist, author, and former Atari game designer, featured on Episode #18 and #40, on how he thinks about advanced social engineering tactics. “If we don't stay ahead of the abusers, that abuse is going to start paying off, leading to even more abuse."“You can have the right program, follow the right frameworks, have all the right policies, but you're going to have a partner out there that, for one reason or another – budget-wise, motivation-wise – is just not doing the same things,” said Carter Groome, CEO, First Health Advisory, featured on Episode #54, on the importance of managing third-party risk. “And if you have 4,000 business associates in your organization, you can't understand where everybody's security posture sits. And that's the scary sort of blind spot that continues to haunt organizations today.”“I talk about our frontline staff as our strongest detection engine that we have. They are going to see impacts on the clinical environment before we will even see it with our tooling because they're able to do the associations – this process has failed, it shouldn't fail, this is a technology issue,” said Aaron Weismann, CISO, Main Line Health, featured on Episode #50 and #84, on the value of educating clinicians on cyber awareness. “I don't think you can train enough on phishing, downtime processes, or how to handle business operations. I think it’s one of the most critical non-financial investments – it's critical to invest in people.”All podcast quotes are edited for brevity and clarity.Upcoming 2024 episodes include:● 10/10 – Adam Rosen, CISO, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center● 10/17 – Hugo Lai, CISO, Temple Health● 10/24 – Ed Ricks, Managing Director, Healthcare Consulting at Baker Tilly US● 10/31 – James Millington, VP of Product Marketing, IGEL Technology● 11/7 – Andrea Steele, AVP, Information Technology & Business Intelligence for Health Care District of Palm Beach CountyIf you, or someone you know, would like to join the podcast, send a request to: RNSproducer@gmail.comThe Risk Never Sleeps podcast is delivered in partnership with Censinet and Outcomes Rocket. The opening theme song Bus without Brakes is provided by Del Piombo. For more information about the Risk Never Sleeps podcast and to access the 100th episode, visit https://podcast.censinet.com About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

