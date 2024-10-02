Daniel Burdick – Working in the Heart of His Community

Daniel Burdick ("Danny") always wanted to work at the Shop N Save grocery across the street from his home in the small western New York town of Bolivar. He was motivated to be employed and, though his work path took him through a couple different positions which he thoroughly enjoyed, this year he arrived right where he wanted to be.

Danny’s first job was as a transportation assistant at his service provider, The Arc Allegany-Steuben. When COVID-19 struck, that position was deemed non-essential, and because Danny wanted to keep working, the provider employed him at their bottle redemption center, which was an essential job. Danny worked there for three years. He loved seeing all the customers who would come to drop off their bottles, and many in the community got to know and love Danny during this time. Through his interaction with people at the redemption center and his active participation in community events, Danny has become well-known. He truly loves socializing and is affectionately referred to by many as the “town mayor.”

As the pandemic dragged on, the redemption center was also forced to close. Danny was devasted and was eager to find another place where he could work and continue to interact with the townspeople he enjoys so much. Working with an OPWDD Employment Specialist and staff at The ARC Allegany-Steuben, Danny undertook a discovery process to determine what kinds of positions might be a good fit for his next job. Thoughts returned to the Shop N Save across the street. As Danny explored his skills and interests, the Shop N Save market began to look more and more like it might work for Danny. In July 2023, the possibility became reality, and the store brought Danny onto their team as an Employment Training Program intern. Shop N Save appreciated the support Danny would receive as an intern, including his job coach and the state-paid wages he received while he learned the job tasks. Together, Shop N Save and Danny got to know each other. They found what Danny was good at and created a position that was right for both him and the store.

Nine months later, in April 2024, Danny and his co-workers celebrated Danny’s promotion to a permanent employee at Shop N Save. His days as an intern were over.

Store Manager Shane Pesock says Danny is a great employee and is friends with everyone. He is very attentive to his job duties and does an excellent job.

But in addition, Danny has helped to make the store environment a positive place. Pesock says, “Danny puts smiles on all my employees’ faces. It’s a joy to have him working here.”

Today, Danny continues to keep the Shop N Save shelves stocked and clean and he greets customers with his infectious, warm smile. And his Shop N Save co-workers now also know Danny as the “mayor” of their town.

read shop n save's employer profile