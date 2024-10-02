Public Comment Period - Cannabis License Transferability

The Office of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion (OEOI) and the Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) are seeking public comments from October 8, 2024, through October 29, 2024, on cannabis license transferability. These comments will help guide our decisions as we explore updates to the transferability policies and regulations. A public listening session was also held on October 7, 2024.

GUIDELINES FOR PUBLIC COMMENT:

Please submit all comments by email to CannabisBiz@Boston.gov between October 8, 2024, through October 29, 2024, 5:00 PM EST. Use the subject line - Cannabis License Transferability - Public Comments.

While public comment is open to everyone, we are especially interested in hearing from equity applicants and equity businesses that have a Host Community Agreement (HCA) but have not yet opened, and equity businesses that have received a license and/or opened between 2018 and 2023.

When submitting your comments please consider the following questions: