New Data Suggest Decreasing Overdose Deaths in Boston

New data analyzed by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) show a decline in overdose deaths in Boston at the beginning of this year compared to the same four-month time period last year. Compared to January through April 2023, the same time period in 2024 shows that opioid-related overdose deaths among Boston residents are down 33% overall with notable decreases among Black and Latinx residents. Prior data from the Commission showed that annual opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 12% in Boston from 2022-2023, especially among Black and Latinx residents. Although these new data are preliminary and only represent four months of 2024, the data are encouraging, and the Commission will continue to closely monitor the impact of the opioid epidemic in Boston.

“These new data show we are on the right track thanks to the lifesaving work our street outreach workers and BPHC staff do every day,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “While these data show a promising trend, we know each life is more than just a number, and we as a city will continue to leverage resources and invest in recovery support services.”

“These data give us hope, but we have a lot of work to do to ensure that this trend continues,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “To that end, the Boston Public Health Commission is prioritizing evidence-based strategies, including expanding mobile outreach to people who are unhoused and at risk for overdose, increasing access to naloxone, and decreasing substance use stigma throughout Boston communities.”

As the Commission assesses various factors contributing to the decline in opioid-related overdose deaths, BPHC has been steadily increasing prevention services. Over the past three years, BPHC used about $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand community outreach and harm reduction services, including funding Torch Light Recovery to run a neighborhood engagement team in Nubian Square that connects people to substance use, mental health, and housing services. The Commission also funded day spaces at Whittier Street Health Center and the Boston Living Center with support groups and housing navigation services.

The Nubian Square Task Force, co-led by BPHC, convenes more than 25 participating agencies to share substance use and housing resources and holds large scale public health events each year. This past year, the Task Force placed more than 15 people experiencing chronic homelessness from Nubian Square into long-term transitional shelter.

In addition, the Boston Public Health Commission is using $7.5 million to expand access to naloxone and other resources. During Recovery Month in September, the Commission launched a campaign to educate the public about ways to protect loved ones from overdose and distributed $1 million in funding to five community organizations to distribute naloxone, prevent overdose deaths, and provide substance use treatment. The Commission is also using new federal funding to expand current overdose prevention services, track overdoses throughout the city, and build a better citywide support system with different avenues of care.

BPHC is at the forefront of the City’s response to the substance use crisis. BPHC's Recovery Services Bureau operates a continuum of care, spanning outreach, harm reduction, treatment, and community-based programs. The Bureau’s outreach workers regularly reverse up to five overdoses per day and host free trainings on how to respond to overdoses and administer naloxone. In 2023 the Bureau distributed over 23,000 doses of naloxone to residents and community partners and made 2,389 referrals for substance use treatment.

Harm reduction and treatment referrals are available through BPHC’s AHOPE and PAATHS programs. AHOPE offers lifesaving harm reduction services including syringe exchange; drug checking to identify the presence of fentanyl and xylazine; naloxone distribution; and screening for HIV, hepatitis, and other bloodborne illnesses that can be spread through intravenous drug use. The PAATHS program connects people to a variety of treatment services including detox, medication for opioid use disorder, and outpatient treatment programs. For support with substance use disorders, contact the PAATHS program at 1-855-494-4057 or call 3-1-1. For more information, visit boston.gov/recovery.