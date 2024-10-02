*Updated Video* MPD Investigating Southeast Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 2:43 a.m., officers responded for the report of a shooting inside a residence in the 2300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the male was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old David Washington of Southeast, DC.
The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below and in this video:
https://youtu.be/Cvs0Nmt9Lm4
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24142342
