Pajaro River flood protection project breaks ground

Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project breaks ground

Construction is being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency.

The Governor, in partnership with the Legislature, has invested a total of $560 million over the last two state budgets to support flood response and projects to protect communities from future flooding. $125 million of this funding was made available to support flood preparedness and recovery projects in at-risk communities.

State action to safeguard Pajaro Valley communities