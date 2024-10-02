CITY OF CARSON HONORS APL.DE.AP OF THE BLACK EYED PEAS & FOUNDER OF THE APL.DE.AP FOUNDATION INT'L WITH KEY TO THE CITY

Apl.De.App receives Key to the City in Carson

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes presented the Key to the City to Apl.de.Ap, co-founder of the Black Eyed Peas and founder of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International.

Today, Carson is not merely presenting a Key, but opening the door to endless possibilities, celebrating greatness and cultural unity.” — Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of Carson

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before a standing-room only council chambers, Honorable Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes presented the Carson Key to the City to Apl.de.Ap, co-founder of the international Grammy-award winning Black Eyed Peas and founder of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International. The recognition, the first in the nation to be bestowed on a member of the hip hop group, was given to recognize Apl’s involvement with the Filipino-American community of Carson, the work his Foundation is doing with electronic vehicle retrofitting and his commitment to bettering conditions for the people of the Philippines and for Filipinos here in the U.S. The recognition also cited his philanthropic endeavors to struggling communities of peoples of color throughout the world.In her presentation, Mayor Davis-Holmes read, “it is with pride that we present the Key to our City to Apl.de.Ap and the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International. Apl’s journey, marked by innovation and philanthropy, resonates deeply with the spirit of our City. Today, Carson is not merely presenting a Key, but opening the door to endless possibilities, celebrating greatness and cultural unity.”When asked how he felt about receiving such recognition, Apl said, “it is a true honor to be recognized by Mayor Davis-Holmes and the Carson City Council because Carson is like my second home…when the Black Eyed Peas first began, we would come to Carson and dance and make music and get to know the people in the community. We started here!”Apl.de.Ap was also recognized for his many appearances to Carson City events including being a judge at a local Carson talent contest and performing, along with his “The Voice: Philippines” protégé Janice Javier, at this year’s Philippine Independence Day Celebration where he served as Grand Marshal! “I’ll be back in Carson on October 12,” said Apl, “because I get to judge the first adobo chicken cook-off! Plus, I’m bringing an entire car show with me…the Foundation wants to show examples of the retrofitting work we are going to be doing in the Philippines by turning gas engines into electric vehicles!”The presentation was attended by some notable Filipino community leaders and was covered by the Asian Journal Newspaper, ABC7 News, ABS-CBN/TFC, the Fil-Am Press Club, MM Reflections and other independent media outlets.###

