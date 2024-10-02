California plan to move bar exam to Kaplan sent back to state supreme court

California’s Committee of Bar Examiners approved launching a propriety bar exam to be created by Kaplan Exam Services for the February administration and will submit updated petitions for the California Supreme Court to reconsider.

