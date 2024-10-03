Dr. Bill Releford to Speak at National Black MBA Association, LA Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala on October 10th

Celebrated physician, entrepreneur, and health equity advocate to address the impact of AI and technology in healthcare and Black entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bill Releford, a renowned physician and founder of Bloom Ranch and The Wound Pros, known lovingly as the Doctor and the Farmer, will deliver a keynote address at the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) LA Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Scholarship & Awards Gala on October 10, 2024. The gala, taking place at Hotel Indigo DTLA, will bring together leading Black business professionals to celebrate five decades of leadership, education, and economic empowerment.Co-founding two businesses that merge healthcare innovation with community development, Dr. Releford has been an outspoken advocate for health equity, particularly in underserved communities. In his keynote, Dr. Releford will explore the role of emerging technologies, including AI, in transforming healthcare practices, improving patient outcomes, and expanding economic opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.Bloom Ranch, a sponsor of the gala and one of Dr. Releford’s ventures, focuses on sustainability and economic empowerment by fostering agricultural entrepreneurship. The Wound Pros, also one of Dr. Releford’s ventures, is a leader in advanced wound care management and is revolutionizing how chronic wounds are treated in underserved populations.“As AI continues to reshape industries, healthcare must not be left behind,” said Dr. Bill Releford. “I’m honored to speak at this prestigious event, where we celebrate Black leadership and explore how technology can elevate not just business but also improve health outcomes in marginalized communities.”Key Event Information:- Event: National Black MBA Association LA Chapter 50th Anniversary Gala- Date: Thursday, October 10th, 2024- Time: 5:00 PM VIP Reception | 6:30 PM Gala Dinner & Awards- Location: Hotel Indigo DTLA, 899 Francisco St, Los Angeles, CA 90017Dr. Releford will join a roster of distinguished speakers at the event, which is expected to attract prominent leaders in business, education, and healthcare.For more information about the National Black MBA Association, Inc. LA Chapter 50th Anniversary Gala, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50th-anniversary-scholarship-awards-gala-tickets-934057339647?aff=oddtdtcreator About Dr. Bill Releford:Dr. Bill Releford is a globally recognized podiatric surgeon and entrepreneur who focuses on reducing health disparities in marginalized communities. Through The Wound Pros, Dr. Releford has brought cutting-edge wound care solutions to underserved populations nationwide. In addition, his sustainable agricultural venture, Bloom Ranch, promotes Black entrepreneurship and environmental responsibility.Dr. Releford is passionate about leveraging technology to bridge health equity gaps and believes that AI and other innovations can serve as tools for creating more efficient, patient-centered healthcare systems.About Bloom Ranch of Acton:The Bloom Ranch stands as a beacon of continuous stewardship and innovation under the visionary leadership of Dr. Bill Releford. Nestled in California's LA County, the ranch integrates rich agricultural traditions using indigenous garden and land husbandry principles. Bloom Ranch practices include natural companion planting systems and natural pest control systems throughout the ranch. This synthesis honors our heritage while promoting sustainable practices and whole-body wellness, making Bloom Ranch a key player in supporting Black farmers and creating a future where wellness is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit https://bloomranchofacton.com/ About The Wound Pros:The Wound Pros is a physician-owned medical company specializing in advanced wound care management. Its mission is to standardize wound care practices in long-term care facilities by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is the vision of The Wound Pros to change the way the world treats and manages non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities. The Wound Pros uses its proprietary high-tech, high-touch approach to get better data, make better decisions, and get better patient incomes. For more information, please visit https://thewoundpros.com/

