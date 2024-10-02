COMMISSIONER MILLER CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF THE GO TEXAN WHISKEY TRAIL PODCAST

The podcast highlights grain-to-glass distilleries across Texas, now streaming on all platforms

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller—alongside the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Texas Whiskey Association—proudly launched the GO TEXAN Explores: Texas Whiskey Trail podcast at a special State Fair of Texas preview event Thursday, September 26, in TDA’s GO TEXAN Pavilion. The gathering celebrated Texas's vibrant whiskey culture, uniting whiskey enthusiasts, local distilleries, and supporters of Texas agriculture in a showcase of the state's rich distilling heritage.

“This podcast is a great extension of our Texas Whiskey Hour at the GO TEXAN Pavilion, giving folks an inside look at the heart and soul of our Texas distillers,” Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Each episode is a chance for listeners to discover how deeply these distillers are rooted in Texas agriculture and how they carry on our state’s proud traditions.”

The GO TEXAN Explores: Texas Whiskey Trail podcast is your ticket to discovering the world-class whiskey and bourbon crafted in the Lone Star State. Each episode takes you on a journey through Texas distilleries like Andalusia Whiskey, Garrison Brothers, Ranger Creek, Iron Root, Tahwahkaro, and 1845 Distillery—each with its unique story. Hosted by Mando Rayo, renowned taco journalist, cultural ambassador, and host of United Tacos of America, the podcast dives deep into the tales of the people and passion behind these exceptional Texas spirits."

The podcast will consist of six episodes, released every Thursday starting September 26 on Apple, Spotify, and wherever listeners get their podcasts. Interviews will also be available on TDA’s GO TEXAN YouTube channel.

“Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or simply curious about the craft and the stories behind these local distillers, we invite you to tune in,” said Rayo. “Each episode will offer a unique glimpse into the passion, tradition, and innovation that make Texas whiskey truly special.”

Attendees from across Texas were treated to an exclusive first listen to the podcast, followed by a lively Q&A session with its creators and distillers. The distillers also offered samples of their whiskeys—each with an authentic taste of the Lone Star State.

Guests also got a sneak peek at the Texas Whiskey Hour, set to take center stage at the GO TEXAN Pavilion throughout the State Fair. This showcase will highlight the Texas Whiskey Trail and distilleries from all over the state, allowing visitors to taste, learn, and connect with the passionate distillers behind these fine Texas spirits.

“We are proud to partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture to showcase these distillers’ journeys,” said Brandon Choate, president of the Texas Whiskey Association. “We hope listeners will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the dedication that goes into every bottle.”

TDA’s GO TEXAN Pavilion on Nimitz Drive is open to the public during the State Fair. It is a must-stop for sampling and shopping Texas-made products, learning about Texas agriculture, and enjoying family-friendly activities.

More information about the Texas Department of Agriculture can be found here.

More information about the Texas Whiskey Association can be found here.