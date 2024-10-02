Senate Bill 170 Printer's Number 0160

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, further providing for juvenile records; and, in juvenile matters, further providing for powers and duties of probation officers, for informal adjustment, for consent decree, for adjudication, for disposition of delinquent child and for powers and duties.

