Senate Bill 1241 Printer's Number 1914

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285), known as The Insurance Department Act of 1921, in insurance producers, further providing for definitions, for powers and duties of department, for license prerequisites, for licensing and for license renewals.

