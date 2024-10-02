Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1396

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, in death and fetal death registration, providing for pronouncement of death by a practical nurse.

