InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Additional Lighted Mirror to Help Notify Drivers of an Open Door

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David J. of New York, NY is the creator of the Safety View Mirror, a modified mirror system for vehicles designed to alert oncoming motorists of another vehicle with its back door open. The mirror enables passengers to view behind the vehicle when opening the backdoor to prevent accidents. The device would be installed on the back door window frame for convenient visual display to the passenger.Users can easily see where oncoming traffic is located and open the door safely to exit the vehicle when all traffic passes. There may also be a flashlight to help notify other drivers of the passenger’s presence, reducing the chance of accidents occurring. Ultimately, the system creates a safer experience when exiting a vehicle, especially on busy roadways.The market for vehicle safety accessories is substantial and expanding, fueled by growing consumer awareness about road safety, technological advancements, and stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety standards. Without constant improvements to vehicle safety, serious accidents and injuries can occur when motorists are unaware of pedestrians on the roadway.The global vehicle safety accessories market was valued at over $30 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-8% through 2030. Key factors driving this growth include rising road safety concerns and the adoption of new safety technologies. The Safety View Mirror is an innovative and versatile accessory that ensures a vehicle parked on the side of a road is completely visible to other motorists. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.David filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Safety View Mirror product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Safety View Mirror can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

