Cost Share Application Period Added for Farmers in Nine Counties

NASHVILLE —Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) applicants in nine storm-affected Tennessee counties will have an additional period to apply for cost share funds.

Due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is making accommodations for TAEP applicants who live in counties designated by Governor Bill Lee in his Expedited Major Disaster Declaration. These counties are Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington.

“The residents of these nine counties need to focus on recovery for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “Our hearts are with all those affected by this devastating storm. We will work with those who are not able to apply by Oct. 7 and will offer an additional time period for qualified applicants to submit.”

The annual TAEP application period is currently underway and concludes on Oct. 7. TDA encourages farmers who live in the nine designated counties to apply now if they are able. However, TDA will reopen the application period December 2-6, 2024 for farmers impacted by the storm and unable to apply this week.

TAEP was established in 2005 to provide cost share dollars to agricultural producers for the purpose of making long-term investments in Tennessee farms and communities. Participation allows producers to maximize farm profits, adapt to changing market situations, improve operation safety, increase farm efficiency, and make a positive economic impact in their communities. Programs include Dairy Solutions, Genetics, Hay Storage, Hay Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Livestock Solutions, Poultry Grower, Row Crop Solutions, Swine Producer, Working Structures and Fence-line Systems, and Producer Diversification. Program information is available online at www.tn.gov/taep.