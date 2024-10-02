Buncombe County Courthouse Operations Open October 8, 2024

In consult with Chief District Court Judge Hill, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Thornburg, District Attorney Williams, Chief Public Defender Snead, Sheriff Miller, and Clerk Christy, the Buncombe County Courthouse will open for essential operations beginning on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 8 a.m. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, October 11, 2024.

Further information on courthouse operations for the week of October 14, 2024, is expected on Friday, October 11. Thank you for your patience and understanding.