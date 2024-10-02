Equator’s Super Combo EZ 5500 CV Named a Top Washer-Dryer Combo by Architectural Digest

Equator Combo Architectural Digest Award

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its Super Combo EZ 5500 CV has been recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the leading washer-dryer combos on the market. Praised for its versatility, advanced features, and compact design, the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV exemplifies Equator’s commitment to innovation in home appliances.

Featuring Sanitize, Allergen, Quiet, and Winterize programs, the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV offers a range of functions tailored to modern laundry needs. The unit's color-coded, intuitive control panel and fully automated 2-step operation make it user-friendly, allowing households to wash and dry up to 18 lbs of laundry seamlessly in one machine. Its advanced sensor technology ensures the optimal amount of water is used for each load, while also measuring precise drying times for energy efficiency.

What sets the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV apart, and what caught the attention of Architectural Digest, is its dual venting and condensing drying options (patent pending). This feature allows users to choose between vented or condensing drying at the push of a button, depending on seasonal or household needs. Equator remains the only brand offering this flexibility in a washer-dryer combo.

Architectural Digest’s recognition solidifies the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV as a top-tier appliance, making it a standout choice for compact spaces, including apartments, RVs, and small homes. With its emphasis on convenience, energy savings, and safety, the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV delivers professional-level laundry care at home.

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of creating eco-friendly, space-saving home appliances. Known for innovative products like the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV, Equator focuses on providing efficient and sustainable solutions for modern living. The company's offerings include a wide range of washers, dryers, dishwashers, and refrigerators, designed to meet the needs of today’s households. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

