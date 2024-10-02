Submit Release
SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet October 7 in Soda Springs

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, in Soda Springs.  Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.

 

Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

October 7, 6-9 p.m.

Historical Enders Building (76 S Main St.), Soda Springs, ID

Dinner Provided

 

Agenda:

  1. Approve minutes from September 9th meeting
  2. Recap of September 9th meeting
  3. Group Discussion/Exercise
    1. Review ideas and proposals discussed in September
    2. Evaluate each idea for further consideration or exclusion
    3. Discuss mechanics of each idea or proposal
  4. Staff presentations and discussions on:
    1. Predation rates and research
    2. Roadkill data and research
    3. Neonate survival
  5. Next steps and plans for November meeting
  6. Adjourn

More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here.  Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

