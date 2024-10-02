Submit Release
Roane County Disaster Recovery Center Closing

Oct. 2, 2024
DR-4787-WV MA-012
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Center in Roane County is closing permanently Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at: 

Roane County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center

Old National Guard Armory Parking Lot

206 E Main St.

Spencer, WV 25276

Hours of operation:

Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Residents of all affected counties can continue to visit the disaster center in Boone County. The center is located at: 

Boone County Disaster Recovery Center

Madison City Hall

255 Washington Ave.

Madison, WV 25130

Hours of operation:

Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed Sundays

Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. They can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, contact FEMA to learn more about next steps.  Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

