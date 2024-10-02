Chief Justice Honors Orange County High School for Excellence in Civics

On Monday, September 23, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero celebrated achievements in civics in a familiar place, the Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD). A year earlier, she visited Gilbert High School just six miles away with the same purpose, to present students and teachers the prestigious Civic Learning Award of Excellence. The award is the highest honor in civic learning in California and is presented annually by the Chief Justice and co-sponsor State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

This is the 9th Award of Excellence in the Anaheim Union High School District since they started applying in 2016. With this honor, AUHSD becomes the first district in the state to have every school honored for achievements in civics.

In 2021, AUHSD Superintendent Mike Matsuda was named a "Champion of Civics" for his achievements leading the school district in innovative ways that helped develop the district as a model for supporting civics.

"When I visit campuses like Kennedy, I'm excited to meet teachers and students who demonstrate how they explore and creatively use these open civic spaces created by the vision and leadership of Superintendent Mike Matsuda and his team," said Chief Justice Guerrero.

For 2024, AUHSD's South Junior High School and Anaheim High School received Civic Learning Awards of Merit. In the coming weeks, the Chief Justice will present awards to schools in Sacramento and Ventura Counties.

A list of all schools honored since 2013 is available on the Chief Justice's Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative website powerofdemocracy.org. Bookmark this site if you're interested in applying for the 2025 Civic Learning Award. Applications are posted in February and announced on Law Day, May 1.