Mirinda Plus Restage by PepsiCo Design & Innovation Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Mirinda Plus Restage

PepsiCo Design & Innovation's Mirinda Plus Restage recognized for excellence in packaging design by the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Mirinda Plus Restage by PepsiCo Design & Innovation as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category.This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Mirinda Plus Restage, which has made a significant impact in the packaging industry.The A' Packaging Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry and consumers, as it recognizes designs that not only excel in aesthetics but also in functionality, sustainability, and user experience.By winning this award, Mirinda Plus Restage demonstrates its alignment with current packaging trends and its ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers while setting new standards for the industry.Mirinda Plus Restage stands out in the market with its vibrant and iconic visual identity system. The design elevates the Mirinda brand, positioning it as a more mature version of the globally recognized fruit-flavored soda. The packaging's vivid colors and striking visual elements make a strong impact, ensuring visibility and appeal both day and night, particularly in the Egyptian market where Mirinda Plus serves as a popular evening beverage at social gatherings.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design & Innovation's commitment to excellence and innovation. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in packaging design. It also reinforces the brand's position as a leader in the industry, showcasing its ability to create designs that resonate with consumers and drive market success.Interested parties may learn more about the Mirinda Plus Restage and its award-winning design at the following URL:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning this award highlights the designer 's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that improve people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that exhibit creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the field of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, progressive design agencies, prominent packaging manufacturers, and influential brands. The award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the opportunity to have their packaging design excellence recognized on an international stage, enhancing their status within the highly competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an esteemed juried design competition open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries. Its ultimate goal is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

