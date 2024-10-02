Pepsi X Spotify by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Earns Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Pepsi X Spotify

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Pepsi X Spotify packaging recognized for exceptional design in prestigious international competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced that Pepsi X Spotify, a project by PepsiCo Design and Innovation , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Pepsi X Spotify packaging.The Pepsi X Spotify packaging design resonates with the current trends and needs within the packaging industry, particularly in its appeal to the expressive attitude of Gen Z. By integrating the identities of both Pepsi and Spotify, along with an interactive QR code, the design effectively connects with its target audience while showcasing innovation in packaging design.The award-winning Pepsi X Spotify packaging stands out for its creative use of color, patterns, and lyrics that pay homage to the Egyptian rap scene and rapper Wegz. The inclusion of a QR code that links to a Pepsi song created for a cashback campaign adds an interactive element, enhancing the user experience and demonstrating the design's functionality and innovation.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for PepsiCo Design and Innovation to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues in packaging design. The award highlights the team's dedication to creating designs that not only capture attention but also provide practical benefits to consumers and the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the Pepsi X Spotify packaging design at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality in the Packaging Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives. The award criteria include innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, packaging durability, cultural relevance, social impact, originality, technical excellence, ergonomic design, product protection, information clarity, adaptability, and the inclusion of technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The competition is judged by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting superior packaging designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-design-awards.com

