Firia Labs Launches FREE Coding Competition Open to Students, Teachers, and Clubs - Python Haunted House, October 2024

Firia Labs Haunted Code Chronicles CodeBot Faces the Spooky Living Room

Registration is open and the contest runs until October 31st. Prizes awarded to top school teams in each grade band. Python coding and Virtual Robotics.

This free competition is perfect for teachers who want to introduce or enhance coding in their classrooms... there is absolutely no reason for any computer science teacher to miss this opportunity.” — Geri Ewing, Firia Labs CEO

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firia Labs announces the return of its annual Haunted Code Chronicles coding competition for 2024, inviting students, teachers, and coding clubs to learn Python language coding and showcase their achievements in a fun, spooky-themed contest. This competition is completely free to enter and open to participants from grades K-12, along with an "Indy" category for independent coders, teachers, university students, and pros.Firia Labs, an innovator in STEM education, is fully sponsoring the competition as part of its commitment to expanding access to coding education. This event provides a unique opportunity to give students an introduction to Python programming in a virtual robotics environment. No download is required, and the platform is Chromebook compatible.Who Can Participate?• Students in three grade levels: Grades K-5, Grades 6-8, and Grades 9-12• Clubs and classroom groups• Independent participants in the "Indy" categoryWhy Participate?• There is no cost to enter, making this an inclusive opportunity for students of all backgrounds.• Prizes awarded in each category, providing motivation and recognition for creative and technical achievements.• Encourages students to develop real-world coding skills using Python, which is increasingly important in the job market and aligns with computer science standards."This free competition is perfect for teachers who want to introduce or enhance coding in their classrooms," said Geri Ewing, Firia Labs CEO. "With Firia Labs sponsoring the entire event, there is absolutely no reason for any computer science teacher to miss this opportunity. Plus, students get the thrill of competition and the chance to win prizes for their coding efforts."How to Enter:Participation is simple and accessible. Teachers, administrators, and club leaders can register their classes through the email contact listed at https://learn.firialabs.com/compete/haunted-code-chronicles . Individual participants can register directly online by following the instructions here: https://learn.firialabs.com/compete/haunted-code-chronicles/hh24-instructions#getting-started-for-individuals About Firia LabsFiria Labs creates engaging and educational STEM experiences that connect students to real-world applications. Their products, including CodeBot, CodeX, CodeAIR, and Virtual Robotics are designed to make learning programming and engineering fun and accessible for all students.For more information contact info@firialabs.com, and to sign up for The Haunted Code Chronicles 2024, visit https://learn.firialabs.com/compete/haunted-code-chronicles

