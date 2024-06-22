Firia Labs CodeAIR Drone Brings Machine Learning with Python Programming to the Classroom
Camera and onboard AI acceleration enable fully autonomous missions with Python code that flies on the drone
We designed CodeAIR to put state-of-the-art AI drone technology in the hands of students and researchers. Our goal is to motivate and inspire the next generation of autonomous drone applications.”MADISON, ALABAMA, US, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firia Labs has announced the launch of CodeAIR, a next-generation autonomous drone designed to bring the cutting edge of AI and Python programming into the classroom. CodeAIR is the newest member of their family of physical computing products designed to inspire students with engaging and practical STEM projects, blending advanced technology with hands-on learning experiences.
— David Ewing - President, Firia Labs
Inspiring Students with Real-World Applications:
Firia Labs mission is to motivate students by connecting learning to real-world applications. Their CodeBot and CodeX products introduce students to computer science and engineering through engaging projects and curriculum with physical computing. CodeAIR takes this mission to new heights, quite literally, by integrating advanced AI capabilities with the excitement of drone technology.
Why CodeAIR?
David Ewing, president of Firia Labs explains the motivation for creating a new drone product: "Many educational drones today focus more on remote control than on coding, offering limited interactivity with simple navigation commands. CodeAIR changes the game by incorporating a neural network and camera onboard, enabling students to use machine learning models to identify objects and patterns from the air. With a CPU capable of running students’ Python code directly on the drone, CodeAIR is fully autonomous, eliminating the need for a constant radio link. This enables us to create meaningful and interesting projects, like search-and-rescue missions, that give a real purpose to learning to code the drone."
Cutting-Edge Hardware Meets Engaging Curriculum:
CodeAIR’s open design allows students to delve into the hardware and software that make stable quadcopter flight possible. Learning is facilitated through a standards-based curriculum in CodeSpace, Firia Labs' comprehensive STEM learning platform. CodeSpace integrates project-based curriculum with a Python development environment and interactive textbook, guiding students from their first LED lighting to advanced sensor readings and motor control.
Mr. Ewing explains why Firia Labs considers the CodeAIR a significant step forward in STEM education: "We believe CodeAIR offers an unparalleled educational experience. Students can log in to CodeSpace with a PC or Chromebook, connect CodeAIR via USB-C, and follow our online curriculum to bring their drone to life. From introductory projects to advanced autonomous flights, CodeAIR makes learning exciting and accessible. We are thrilled to introduce CodeAIR and invite educators and students to experience the future of STEM education. CodeAIR is more than just a drone; it’s a platform for innovation, creativity, and hands-on learning that will inspire the next generation of engineers and programmers."
About Firia Labs:
Firia Labs creates engaging and educational STEM experiences that connect students to real-world applications. Their products, including CodeBot, CodeX, and now CodeAIR, are designed to make learning programming and engineering fun and accessible for all students.
For more information about CodeAIR and to explore their educational resources, visit Firia Labs or contact them at info@firialabs.com.
