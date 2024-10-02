Bridge Repair to Reduce Lanes on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting weekend lane closures on SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard) in Sumner County through October.

Crews with Bell & Associates Construction will close eastbound and westbound lanes on SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Parkway) over US 31 (East Main Street) in Hendersonville starting on Thursday, October 3 at 8 p.m. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weekend continuous closure details are listed below:

• Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. until Monday, October 7 at 5 a.m.

• Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. until Monday, October 14 at 5 a.m.

• Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. until Monday, October 21 at 5 a.m.

• Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. until Monday, October 28 at 5 a.m.

The lane closures are needed to improve the Vietnam Veterans Bridge over East Main Street, which consists of demolition of the median wall, parapet repairs, and expansion joint repairs. Crews will be making repairs on the bridge deck, and parapet, and replacing expansion joints.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

