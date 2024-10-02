Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike launches joint Interfaith GBV prevention and mitigation strategy, 3 Oct

Deputy Minister Letsike launch a joint Interfaith GBV prevention and mitigation strategy.

Pretoria: Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), Mmapaseka Steve Letseke, launch a joint Interfaith GBV Prevention and Mitigation Strategy in partnership with The Faith Action to End GBV Collective, in collaboration with We Will Speak Out South Africa (WWSOSA), on Thursday, 3 October 2024, from 09:00 to 16:00 at the Baha'i National Centre, 209 Bellairs Drive, North Riding, Johannesburg,

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 03 October 2024

Time: 09:00 to 16:00

Venue: Baha'i National Centre, 209 Bellairs Drive, North Riding, Johannesburg,

The Interfaith GBV Prevention and Mitigation Strategy aims to transform harmful social, cultural, and religious norms that perpetuate violence and seeks to establish faith-based communities as safe spaces for sanctuary, care, and healing. The Strategy also outlines a clear vision for an inclusive and peaceful South Africa that is free from gender-based violence and femicide, with faith leaders playing a pivotal role in driving the transformation agenda.

