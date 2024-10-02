Readout of the U.S.-Poland Economic and Commercial Dialogue

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On October 1, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman and Director of Trade and International Cooperation at the Polish Ministry of Economic Development, Labor and Technology Aleksander Siemaszko convened the second meeting of the U.S.-Poland Economic and Commercial Dialogue since its re-launch in 2022 to promote inclusive economic growth for both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a variety of issues to drive forward the U.S.-Poland bilateral commercial relationship while also seeking to address barriers to trade and investment. Key areas of focus of the Dialogue included the digital economy, cybersecurity, supply chain resiliency, technology research and development, energy, and infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed collaborating on future engagements, including Poland’s participation in an upcoming U.S. Trade and Development Agency civil nuclear deployment workshop and a National Institute of Standards and Technology-led summit to promote cooperation on standards and cybersecurity. They expressed their intent to explore establishing a program on post-quantum cryptography standards to improve digital security coordination. To highlight opportunities for U.S. firms on the business prospects in the region, they discussed plans for the U.S. Department of Commerce to lead an Advanced Manufacturing Business Development Mission to Türkiye and Poland in 2025.

The two sides also engaged on Poland’s ongoing support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s continued unjust and brutal aggression, as well as efforts by the United States and Poland to collaborate on Ukraine’s longer-term resiliency and reconstruction.

Commerce officials and the Polish delegation also convened two business roundtables to engage with industry leaders, hear private sector views on challenges and opportunities in the Polish market.

Both sides expressed a strong interest in continuing to deepen the bilateral commercial partnership through continued engagement.

