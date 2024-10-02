IPT hearings into PSNI covert surveillance continue

The NUJ is represented at the Royal Courts of Justice as evidence into surveillance of ‘No Stone Unturned’ journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney is heard.

Mr Ellis, former Durham Constabulary police officer, will resume his evidence today at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal hearing in London.

The hearings this week are considering covert monitoring of journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Earlier IPT hearings revealed the journalists were subjects of a PSNI operation in efforts to reveal their sources for the ‘No Stone Unturned’ documentary.

The NUJ’s legal representatives are Brenda Campbell KC, Natasha Morris, NUJ legal and equality officer and Olivia O’Kane, solicitor.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary is attending the landmark hearing. Also present will be representatives from Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice.

The allegations made at today’s hearing by Mr Ellis alleging contributions from the NUJ to an MP are entirely refuted. As this is an ongoing case, we are unable to comment further, other than to say that we intend to make an application to submit an affidavit in rebuttal.

Journalists play a key role in holding power to account. So why were the police secretly surveilling journalists? We need the truth from Police Service of Northern Ireland, Durham Constabulary, Metropolitan Police, MI5 & GCHQ.@trevorbirney @barrybelfast70 @nujofficial pic.twitter.com/ZEWC8UH2eG — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) October 1, 2024

