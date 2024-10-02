Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,920 in the last 365 days.

General secretary election deadline extended

Ballot papers must be received by noon, Wednesday 9 October to ensure votes are recorded.

An election process is underway to select the NUJ’s next general secretary when Michelle Stanistreet steps down from the role. 

NUJ members are advised that an extension to the original deadline has been agreed following a meeting of the union’s Emergency Committee on 2 October. Members should return their ballot papers as soon as possible, ensuring they are received no later than noon, 9 October 2024. 

The extension has been agreed as ballot packs have been received at a slightly slower rate in the Republic of Ireland and overseas, despite considerable efforts deployed by the NUJ to ensure a streamlined process. The union’s National Executive Council will meet on Thursday 10 October to receive and endorse the election result.

Laura Davison and Natasha Hirst have been endorsed as candidates in the election. Read their statements. 

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

General secretary election deadline extended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more