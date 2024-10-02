General secretary election deadline extended

Ballot papers must be received by noon, Wednesday 9 October to ensure votes are recorded.

An election process is underway to select the NUJ’s next general secretary when Michelle Stanistreet steps down from the role.

NUJ members are advised that an extension to the original deadline has been agreed following a meeting of the union’s Emergency Committee on 2 October. Members should return their ballot papers as soon as possible, ensuring they are received no later than noon, 9 October 2024.

The extension has been agreed as ballot packs have been received at a slightly slower rate in the Republic of Ireland and overseas, despite considerable efforts deployed by the NUJ to ensure a streamlined process. The union’s National Executive Council will meet on Thursday 10 October to receive and endorse the election result.

Laura Davison and Natasha Hirst have been endorsed as candidates in the election. Read their statements.

