ODIHR tools support Ukrainian courts in ensuring the right to a fair trial in war crimes cases

With Ukrainian legislation not fully adapted to allow effective prosecution and adjudication of international crimes following the Russian Federation’s military attack in 2022, domestic courts are struggling to process the more than 130,000 suspected incidents of war crimes in Ukraine. Tools and training offered by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are becoming all the more important, participants agreed at an event during the 2024 Warsaw Human Dimension Conference.

“All OSCE states have committed to uphold international law in all circumstances, and we are pleased to be supporting Ukraine in meeting this commitment,” said Konstantine Vardzelashvili, Head of Democratization at ODIHR. “ODIHR will continue to engage with Ukrainian institutions and legal professionals to assist with the challenging tasks before them.”

The event was an opportunity to discuss the status of war crimes cases in Ukraine, the country’s recent ratification of the Rome Statute, and the role of international organizations and civil society in working towards accountability while also ensuring proceedings are in line with internationally recognized fair trial standards.

“It is admirable that despite an ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, the country is making immense efforts to advance the right to a fair trial,” said Judge Joanna Korner of the International Criminal Court.

ODIHR continues to support Ukraine’s Supreme Court, helping to ensure accountability for violations of international law. As well as working together on a tool to support judges in applying international law in domestic war crimes cases, ODIHR has provided a platform for discussions between Ukrainian judges and their counterparts from other OSCE states, enabling an exchange of good practices and lessons that can be learned from the experience of other countries.