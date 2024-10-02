Integrating the experiences of survivors is vital to fighting human trafficking effectively, ODIHR says

Including trafficking survivors' experiences is crucial to fight against human trafficking effectively, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said at the launch of its new guidance on establishing National Survivor of Trafficking Advisory Councils (NSTACs) during the 2024 Warsaw Human Dimension Conference.

“The inclusion of survivor leaders is central to all our anti-trafficking efforts, ensuring that their professional expertise is recognized and valued across the OSCE region and beyond,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate/First Deputy Director.

ODIHR established the International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council (ISTAC) in order to help ensure that all measures to combat human trafficking are gender-sensitive, based on human rights, centred on victims and survivors and trauma-informed.

“I strongly believe that establishing survivor of trafficking advisory councils at national level would be a transformative force. Local experts with lived experience can provide culturally sensitive perspectives that significantly increase the effectiveness of national anti-trafficking policies,” said Maria Povzner, an ISTAC member. “We understand our communities, the regional dynamics, and we are uniquely positioned to help craft responses that resonate with those most affected.”

Survivor leaders and survivor-led initiatives are already active in many places, but more needs to be done across the OSCE region to create official mechanisms. The new ODIHR Guidance on establishing and maintaining NSTACs includes practical steps and recommendations for states related to the composition, structure, and operations of NSTACs, as well as targeted training for survivors.

“Elevating survivor leaders and integrating their expertise into all our anti-trafficking actions is the only right and smart thing to do to combat human trafficking and protect victims and survivors more effectively,” said Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

A comprehensive approach is needed to promote survivor inclusion in all anti-trafficking efforts and ensure the rights of every victim to assistance and redress are respected, participants agreed.