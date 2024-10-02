MDC invites youth deer hunters to several mentored hunts in mid-Missouri this fall

Body

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth deer hunters to mentored hunts at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) and Charles Green CA during the first weekend of early youth portion firearms deer season, Nov. 2 and 3. This free event will be for those ages 11-15 that qualify for the youth firearms season.

Saturday morning, participants will start by visiting a local shooting range to do some target practice. After the shooting range, participants should plan to deer hunt the remainder of the day or until a deer is harvested. Hunters will hunt while accompanied by a guardian and an MDC mentor. It is important that hunters dress for the weather as this will be a long day outdoors; multiple layers are recommended based on the weather forecast.

Participants are encouraged but not required to complete hunter education prior to the start of youth deer season. Each hunter will need to have purchased a youth hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

To sign up for a mentored hunt, please fill out the application below based on location for the hunt you would like to apply for.