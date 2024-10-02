Global AI Survey Reveals New Opportunities for SMBs to Thrive

New Report from WSI Highlights How SMBs Can Leverage AI for Growth, Efficiency, and Competitive Advantage.

By providing the right tools and guidance, we're helping these businesses not only understand but fully leverage AI to accelerate growth and outmaneuver competitors.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, a global leader in digital marketing innovations, unveiled the results of its 2024 AI Business Insights Survey. With responses from over 500 decision-makers at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), this survey highlights how AI can transform business landscapes and help SMBs turn challenges into opportunities.The findings show optimism among SMBs concerning AI, with 72% of respondents confident in AI's capacity to help achieve business objectives within the year. However, 62% of business owners admit to a shortage of in-house AI expertise.Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, asserts the transformative potential of AI for SMBs."This survey underscores what we've been discussing with our clients—AI offers a significant competitive advantage for SMBs ready to embrace it. By providing the right tools and guidance, we're helping these businesses not only understand but fully leverage AI to accelerate growth and outmaneuver competitors," she stated.Only 45% of surveyed companies engage in formal discussions about AI's strategic impacts, signaling an urgent need for structured planning. Robert Mitchell, WSI’s Chief AI Officer, noted, "Our interactions with businesses reflect a growing awareness that AI is much more than a tech upgrade—it’s a pivotal business tool. Integrating AI into core processes boosts efficiency, increases customer satisfaction, and drives innovation."Key Survey Findings:72% of respondents believe AI can meet business objectives within the next year.69% report a lack of AI-related education in 2023 or early 2024.55% of businesses do not discuss AI formally.70% of sales and marketing functions use AI for improved customer targeting and campaign optimization.Lower AI adoption rates in Human Resources, IT and Cybersecurity, and Operations and Logistics.WSI is committed to addressing these challenges by promoting AI education and providing expert consultation services for effective AI integration. "Educating our clients about AI and supporting them through their digital transformation is our top priority. This survey aligns with what we have been seeing in the field," added Brown-Dufour.For a deeper dive into how AI can revolutionize your business operations and to access the detailed survey results, visit WSI’s Business Resources page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.