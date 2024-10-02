With uptick in traffic fatalities, California makes record investment in enforcement and road safety projects

Last week, Governor Newsom announced he signed legislation allowing Malibu to add new speed cameras to a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. He also signed legislation setting long-term goals for safer and more inclusive transportation infrastructure, as well as new accountability measures.

The OTS funds hundreds of projects throughout the state addressing alcohol and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts and child safety seats, bicycle and pedestrian safety, emergency medical services, police traffic services and traffic records.

The investments are part of Governor Newsom’s infrastructure agenda to build more, faster. See projects in your community at build.ca.gov.

“The OTS is supporting the biggest investments in traffic safety programs since the 1960s,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “The once-in-a-generation funding will benefit communities across California as we continue to forge a path toward our goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads with the immediate action, urgency and undivided attention traffic safety deserves.”

Among the projects funded today:

Approximately $51 million for law enforcement agencies: More than 200 law enforcement agencies are receiving grants to conduct equitable enforcement targeting the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted and impaired driving, as well as support education programs focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Approximately $13 million for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Programs: Funding for bicycle and pedestrian safety programs increased by 12% from the previous grant cycle. The programs fund walking and biking safety assessments and trainings to implement infrastructure solutions that improve active transportation, including a pilot speed limit setting and technical assistance program that looks at promising speed management policies and practices to make roads more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Approximately $2.74 million for Emergency Medical Services: Funds extrication equipment, also known as the “Jaws of Life,” for three dozen fire departments, a nearly 40% increase in funding from the previous grant cycle. Research shows that approximately 42% of fatal crash victims were alive immediately following the crash. Increased investments in approaches to address post-crash care also include supporting the development and use of the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency’s trauma training mobile application used to help treat victims at the crash site.

$350,000 for University of California, Berkeley Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC): Funds the development of an autonomous vehicle crash data dashboard and mapping system using crash and disengagement records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as a public survey to understand California residents’ comfort with new emerging vehicle technology.

$143,078 for Calaveras County Public Health Department: Funds a prevention focused program that addresses multiple traffic challenges in the rural county, such as child passenger safety, school zone safety, and bicycle safety, with the goal of serving as a model for rural road safety efforts in other counties throughout the state.

California encourages the public to join the movement for safer roads and sign up as a “traffic safety champion” at gosafelyca.org/get-involved.