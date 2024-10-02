Afton Scientific to Expand Biopharmaceutical Facility in Albemarle County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Afton Scientific, a manufacturer of sterile injectable pharmaceuticals, will invest over $200 million to expand its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Albemarle County. The project will create hundreds of new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with several states for the project.

“Afton Scientific's multi-million dollar expansion in Albemarle County is a powerful testament to Virginia's thriving life sciences industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This investment not only creates over 200 new jobs but also strengthens our healthcare innovation sector – particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is companies like Afton Scientific that showcase why Virginia was just named America's Top State for Business in 2024.”

“Afton Scientific's investment in Central Virginia underscores the strength of Virginia's business climate and skilled workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This announcement truly embodies our goals to foster high-tech job growth and innovation in manufacturing. We're proud to support Afton Scientific's continued success in the Commonwealth.”

“This announcement represents an exciting advancement in providing critical, life-saving therapies to more Americans, and Afton Scientific is thrilled about our expansion in Central Virginia, where we’ve grown the company since day one,” said CEO of Afton Scientific Thomas Thorpe. “The involvement of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Albemarle County, and the Commonwealth’s support for local businesses was critical to our ability to bring advanced manufacturing jobs and economic growth to the area.”

“Our county continues to grow as a recognized hub for innovation, particularly in the emerging biotech sector,” said Chairman of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Jim Andrews. “This project strengthens the industry locally by bringing in significant outside capital investment to expand a home-grown company. By working with state partners, we’re focused on expanding access to these jobs locally, creating more opportunities for technical career pathways. This aligns with our strategic focus on sustainable economic development and improving our community’s quality of life. Together, we are driving long-term prosperity for our region.”

“Afton Scientific is engaged in groundbreaking work, and we are fortunate to secure their commitment to growing in our community,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “This investment not only secures valuable jobs in the Charlottesville area, it provides hope for improved health outcomes.”

“Afton Scientific's expansion is a win for Albemarle County, bringing over 200 new jobs and strengthening our region's biopharmaceutical sector,” said Delegate Katrina Callsen. “This investment truly reinforces Central Virginia's position as a leader in healthcare innovation.”

“Congratulations to Tom Thorpe and the Afton Scientific team on this exciting announcement,” said President of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development Helen Cauthen. “CVPED is thrilled with Afton Scientific’s success and that it is expanding again in Albemarle County. Their growth demonstrates that the biosciences ecosystem is thriving in the Central Virginia region.”

Afton Scientific is a contract development and manufacturing organization with a history of innovation in the biopharmaceutical space. Afton’s work supports critical, life-saving therapies and chronic disease treatments by performing aseptic fill-finish for products ranging from pre-clinical to commercial-scale manufacturing across various therapeutic areas. The company received a majority investment from Arlington Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in government regulated industries, in January 2024. The company's expansion in Albemarle County will enable Afton to implement newer manufacturing technologies, treat new diseases, and serve more people who rely on these therapies, strengthening Virginia's position in the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Albemarle County and the Central Virginia Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Albemarle County with the project.

Support for Afton Scientific’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Afton Scientific is also a current participant – and a past 2012 graduate – of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program, which assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

This expansion builds upon Afton Scientific's existing presence in the Commonwealth, with its current facility located at 2020 Avon Court, Charlottesville, VA 22902.