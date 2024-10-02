Global Vending Group, Inc. Introduces Morgan's STEM Vending Machine

World’s first-of-its-kind machine revolutionizing STEM Education at BuffSci Elementary School 2

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Vending Group , Inc. (GVG) is proud to announce the launch of Morgan's STEM vending machine. This first-of-its-kind machine is an innovative educational delivery system set to revolutionize the way students learn and engage with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math subjects. Buffalo Academy of Science (BuffSci) Elementary School 2 introduced Morgan to its students in a ribbon cutting ceremony involving administration, faculty, staff, and students on Wednesday morning."We are thrilled to introduce Morgan's STEM vending machine to schools and organizations across the country," said Jason Blumberg, founder and CEO of Global Vending Group, Inc. "Our goal is to make STEM education accessible and exciting for students of all ages. With this vending machine, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."Morgan's STEM vending machine is a unique educational tool that aims to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern technology. It provides a hands-on learning experience for students, allowing them to explore and discover the world of STEM in a fun and interactive way, making learning a more personalized and enjoyable experience."Our students are going to be so excited about this,” said Brianna Lanoye, principal of BuffSci Elementary 2. “Partnering with Global Vending Group, Inc. (GVG) allows us to ignite a spark of curiosity and innovation in our young learners. This new opportunity will not only excite their interests but also provide a hands-on learning experience that aligns with our STEM focus. It’s thrilling to know that we are giving our students the tools to explore, experiment, and discover their passions early on, which will help them grow into confident, lifelong learners."The Morgan vending machine works by rewarding students with a silver Morgan token and reinforces STEM-related classroom activities. The tokens are redeemable for various STEM-related hands-on STEM kits, coding challenges, and interactive projects that reach students at their individual level of learning. This unique approach to incentivizing students motivates them to excel in STEM subjects and makes learning fun and engaging."As a school dedicated to providing a college preparatory and STEM-infused education, we are thrilled to partner with Global Vending Group, Inc. to bring Morgan's Marvelous STEM vending machine to our BuffSci 2 Elementary School students,” commented Joseph B. Polat, PhD., executive director of BuffSci. “This collaboration will further enhance our efforts to prepare every student for success, both in the classroom and beyond. At BuffSci, our mission is to provide an excellent K-12 academic experience, and partnerships like this enable us to ensure our students are academically, socially, emotionally, and physically well-rounded. We are proud to bring this innovative opportunity to our Doat Street campus, enriching the learning environment and fostering the curiosity and potential of every child."Designed to function similarly to GVG's highly successful Inchy Bookworm vending machines, Morgan aligns with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS,) and social-emotional learning (SEL) programs already in place in schools, making it a seamless addition to any STEM-related classroom.“Unveiling Morgan in partnership with BuffSci Elementary School 2 was a perfect fit for us,” commented Blumberg. “The city of Buffalo is extremely fortunate to have an institution like the Buffalo Academy of Science leading the forefront of STEM education in Western New York. Our missions embody a commitment to nurturing curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking among our young learners. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and equip them with the tools and experiences they need to shape their futures.”In 2018, Global Vending Group launched the first Inchy Bookworm vending machine. It quickly became a highly sought-after addition in schools and organizations nationwide. Serving over 9,000 locations in the United States and Canada and distributing more than 34,000 books per day to deserving students, GVG was ready to bolster its commitment to revolutionizing education. It designed Morgan to fill the need for STEM-related curriculums gaining popularity in schools.“Morgan fits our company mission perfectly,” said Blumberg. “We want to help make the classroom dynamic and engaging, and this machine does exactly that. Imagine students eagerly approaching this vending machine, not for snacks or trinkets, but for hands-on STEM kits, coding challenges, and interactive projects that ignite their imagination. This machine will serve as a gateway to a world of exploration, where learning isn't confined to textbooks.”For more information on Morgan's STEM vending machine and how to bring it to your school, please visit stemvending .com.For more information on the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School Network, more commonly known as BuffSci/RocSci, please visit www.buffsci.org or email or text Janine Tramont, Director of Institutional Advancement at 716-462-1657 or tramont@buffsci.org.

