Global Vending Group/BookVending.com and Read-A-Thon Announce New Strategic Partnership

BookVending and Read-A-Thon are teaming up to promote literacy and support school fundraising efforts.

New fundraising program combines student engagement with funding for book vending machines

What makes this partnership unique is that kids can take an active role in fundraising for the Inchy Bookworm which will give back to students for years to come.” — Jason Blumberg

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Vending Group, Inc. and Read-A-Thon, Inc. are delighted to announce their strategic partnership designed to support literacy fundraising for schools, parent-teacher organizations, and other educational institutions. The agreement brings together two preeminent brands in literacy that offer advocates of reading and learning a program to fund the purchase of Inchy BookwormTM vending machines while engaging students in active reading.The innovative collaboration, the first of its kind, is designed to have participants read over a set period, usually between one to four weeks, and collect sponsorships from friends, family, and community members with raised funds directly applied to a Bookworm machine of their choice."We are thrilled to become an official partner with Read-A-Thon as its first direct-to-students provider of book vending machines," commented Jay Blumberg, Global Vending Group founder and chief executive officer. “What makes this partnership unique is that kids can take an active role in fundraising for the Inchy Bookworm which will give back to students for years to come. We are especially pleased that funds raised through Read-A-Thon align with our mission to bridge the gap between literacy and engagement and get kids excited about reading.”Read-A-Thon fundraising requires no contracts nor a minimum of participants or volunteers. Interested organizations can sign up at readathon.com or bookvending.com and choose from two flexible profit options. The program is donation-based, not pledge-based. Each reader receives a starter kit to get reading and raising funds quickly. In addition, both Read-A-Thon and bookvending.com offer personalized customer support for fundraisers."Read-A-Thon is excited to team up with Global Vending Group on this venture," said Toby Cunningham, CEO Read-A-Thon, "Schools and institutions are interested in meaningful and seamless fundraising, and they get both with this collaboration. By providing a platform that is easy to implement and rewarding for students, Read-A-Thon delivers a comprehensive program that brings schools and communities together to share in the excitement of reading. This partnership ensures that kids everywhere will continue to have access to books and with the support of families, friends, and the public at large."For more information, or to get started fundraising for an Inchy Bookworm vending machine, please visit: https://info.bookvending.com/blog/read-a-thon-guide# or https://www.read-a-thon.com/signup/global_vending About Global Vending Group, Inc./BookVending.comFor over 20 years, Global Vending Group Inc. has been a world leader in innovative vending solutions, including the pioneering Inchy the Bookworm vending machines. With more than 8,500 partnerships with schools and institutions across the United States and Canada, we proudly distribute over 7.2 million books annually, positively impacting the lives of over three million students. Our mission is to promote literacy and foster a love for reading through creative and engaging vending solutions. Discover more about our groundbreaking work at BookVending.com and GlobalVendingGroup.com.About Read-a-Thon, Inc.Read-A-Thon is an award-winning fundraising platform designed to raise funds and grow lifelong readers with a painless, literacy-based fundraising program. With 4-5 times greater returns than traditional fundraisers, and more than $20 million raised annually for schools, Read-A-Thon is committed to boosting education through solutions, like Love My Library, that are safe, secure, and simple to run. Learn more at www.read-a-thon.com

