Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,855 in the last 365 days.

September 2024 General Fund Receipts

Personal Income Tax

Personal income tax receipts totaled $402.4 million during September 2024.  This is a $36 million or 9.8 percent increase from the receipts of September 2023. Withholding tax receipts increased $18.3 million or 6.2 percent compared to last year. Estimated payments decreased $47 million compared to last year.  Final return payments increased $64.5 million.  Fiscal year-to-date, personal income tax receipts totaled $1,151.0 million, an increase of 6.8 percent.  The estimate for personal income tax for fiscal year 2025 is for an increase of 10.6 percent.

Access September 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

September 2024 General Fund Receipts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more