RWE surpasses 900 MW of battery storage projects under construction in the U.S.

RWE’s U.S. BESS platform to help enhance regional grid resilience, contribute toward goal to expand battery storage capacity to 6 GW worldwide by 2030

AUSTIN, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWE, a leading renewable energy company, continues to grow its green energy portfolio in the U.S. at a record pace. The company broke ground on three battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Texas, bringing RWE’s total battery storage projects under construction to 931 megawatts across California, Texas and Arizona.

Onsite construction is now underway at RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 (Crowned Heron) and Cartwheel 1 (Cartwheel) BESS projects in Texas. The three assets will have a total power capacity of 450 megawatts (MW) and storage capacity of 900 megawatt-hours (MWh), contributing toward the company’s global growth target for battery storage of 6 GW by 2030.

Once operational, RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel BESS will provide critical energy storage capacity to support the stability and resilience of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, especially as the state continues to face record-breaking peak power demand during extreme heat events.

Hanson Wood, Head of Development, Utility-Scale Renewables for RWE Clean Energy: “These battery storage projects mark a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the energy infrastructure in Texas, while growing our energy storage portfolio. When completed and operating, our Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel battery projects will serve as reliable energy storage solutions to enhance grid stability and support the state’s rapidly growing renewables sector.”

Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 are both 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS projects located in Fort Bend County, Texas. Construction of Crowned Heron 1 is expected to be completed in summer of 2025, with Crowned Heron 2 commissioning planned for fall of 2025.

Cartwheel is a 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS project located in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where RWE also operates Bright Arrow, a 300 MW solar and 100 MW (200 MWh) project announced earlier this year. Construction of the Cartwheel project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

RWE is partnering with RES, a global renewable energy solutions company, to oversee the design, engineering and construction phases of the Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel projects. RWE will also source battery components and inverters for the energy storage projects from leading suppliers Samsung and SMA Americas.

Energy storage projects play a critical role in enhancing grid resilience across the U.S., serving as a complement to wind and solar and enabling the reliable delivery of electricity to millions of homes and businesses. RWE currently has more than 500 MW of operating battery storage assets in the U.S.

RWE in Texas

Texas is RWE’s largest U.S. market with 34 operational renewable projects totaling 4.8 GW of installed capacity, enough to power nearly 4 million homes per year. Once fully commissioned, Cartwheel and Crowned Heron 1 and 2 will expand RWE’s renewables footprint in Texas, adding even more capacity to the grid and bolstering the company’s position as the second largest owner and operator or renewables in the state.

RWE’s investment in the development, construction and operation of the Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel energy storage assets underscore its commitment to supporting the economic viability of communities across Texas. The projects will provide significant local benefits, including contributing $40 million in property tax revenue over their lifetimes, along with $2.8 million in one-time local sales and use tax revenue during construction.

Battery storage at RWE

As a driver of the energy transition, RWE develops, builds and operates battery storage systems in the United States, Europe and Australia. Currently, the company operates battery storage systems with an overall capacity of 0.7 GW and approximately 1.4 GW of battery storage projects under construction worldwide. As an integral part of its Growing Green strategy, RWE plans to expand its battery storage capacity to 6 GW worldwide by 2030.

RWE in the US

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, operates a renewable energy portfolio of 9.7 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage, making it the number three renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country’s third largest solar owner and operator, present in most U.S. states. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is the only U.S. developer with offshore wind lease areas on the East, West and Gulf Coasts, including the company’s first commercial scale floating wind project. As part of the RWE Group’s Growing Green strategy to expand globally its green portfolio to more than 65 GW of installed capacity and to invest EUR 55 billion worldwide from 2024 to 2030, the company has earmarked about EUR 20 billion to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of more than 36 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage and 6 GW of offshore wind, which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the U.S.

Patricia Kakridas RWE 619-753-5206 patricia.kakridas@rwe.com

