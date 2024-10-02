Jacksonville City Council Set to 'Get on the Bus' with Durham School Services to Tour and Ride a School Bus in Florida

This “Get on the Bus: Safety Starts Here” event is a great opportunity that will demonstrate how committed and hardworking our team members are and showcase how our vehicles have evolved...” — David Armitt, Senior Vice President of Operations, Durham School Services

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research shows riding a bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are almost 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a bus instead of traveling in a vehicle. To highlight this fact, Durham School Services is inviting council members to “Get on the Bus: Safety Starts Here” on Oct. 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. in front of City Hall (117 W. Duval St.).Through this “Get on the Bus” event, council members will take a ride on a bus to experience firsthand how Durham gets students to school safely, on time and ready to learn. This unique opportunity will allow city leaders to learn about and explore Durham’s latest safety and technology features such as cameras with onboard video and audio recording, electronic vehicle inspection tools and more.“Our commitment is to our students and getting them to school safely, reliably, and on time,” said David Armitt, Senior Vice President of Operations, Durham School Services. “We are honored and excited to continue our long-term partnership with Duval County Public Schools. This “Get on the Bus: Safety Starts Here” event is a great opportunity that will demonstrate how committed and hardworking our team members are and showcase how our vehicles have evolved over the years with the state-of-the-art safety technologies on board. We pride ourselves to be the student transportation leader, and through this opportunity, we are confident that the title will be reaffirmed once again.”“Education is one of my top priorities. Getting our students to school safely is essential to ensure they have the knowledge to succeed. I want my colleagues to see Durham School Services’ state-of-the-art buses and the job drivers do transporting our students to and from school,” said Kevin Carrico, Jacksonville City Council Vice President.“Get on the Bus” and learn more about student transportation. Durham School Services has been part of the Jacksonville area since 2009. It has almost 400 service routes in the Arlington, Southside, Mandarin and Beaches areas.-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and people. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our customers and the communities we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.