MDC staff host hunter education skills session in Northeast Missouri as fall approaches.

KIRKSVILLE, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters to complete their hunter education certification before this year’s deer hunting season. Hunter education is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, who is age 16 or older. MDC staff around northeast Missouri are hosting several hunter education skills sessions as fall approaches.

Prior to attending a hunter education skills session, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, youth participants ages 11-15 can either complete the online version for a fee at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX or participants of any age can fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

Hunter education skills session classes are as follows:

Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Clarksville Boat Club in Clarksville. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4D4. Questions about this event can be sent to Dirk Otterstein at dirk.otterstein@mdc.mo.gov. Clarksville Boat Club is located at 310 First St. in Clarksville.

Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church in Macon. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4RL. Questions about this event can be sent to Jared Kelly at jared.kelly@mdc.mo.gov. Crossroads Christian Church is located at 1816 N. Missouri Street in Macon.

Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4RE. Questions about this event can be sent to Rudd Binsbacher at rudd.binsbacher@mdc.mo.gov. First Baptist Church is located at 363 N. Washington Street in Kahoka.

Oct. 21 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4RR. Questions about this event can be sent to Kevin Powell at kevin.powell@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville.

Oct. 22 from 5-9 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Office in Paris. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DG. Questions about this event can be sent to Jessica Filla at jessica.filla@mdc.mo.gov. The Monroe County Extension office is located at 229 North Washington in Paris. Please note that this event will be held in the basement of the building.

Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Edina. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Rz. Questions about this event can be sent to (573) 248-2530. The United Methodist Church is located at 200 S. Main Street in Edina, and the class will be held in the basement of the building.

Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Leonard Community Building in Leonard. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Dx. Questions about this event can be sent to Kevin Lockard at kevin.lockard@mdc.mo.gov. The Leonard Community Building is located at 155 East Highway 151 in Leonard.

Learn more about hunter education at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.