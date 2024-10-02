Five Cs Public Realm Project - Accessibility & Inclusion Report

The main body of the Report includes a Disability Access Review. Sections 10 and 11 contain tables which provide further detail on the results of the access review. If you should wish to receive a copy of Sections 10 & 11, these can be requested at belfastpublicrealm@communities-ni.gov.uk.

