Tower Partners Engineers Sale of Maryland-based Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction Inc.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a lower-middle market investment bank with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses, announced today that it has successfully executed the sale of Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction Inc. , a regional contractor specializing in pile driving, marine construction, support excavation, deep foundations, and heavy equipment rentals.Geo-Management Construction Partners, LLC of Darnestown, MD, acquired the Whiteford, MD-based Baltimore Pile Driving for an undisclosed price.“This was a great transaction where everything fit into place,” said Ervin M. Terwilliger , CEO and founder of Tower Partners. “With the sale, Baltimore Pile Driving secures backing to take the company to the next level and our client reaches both personal and business objectives. This is the perfect example of Tower Partners’ specialty, guiding entrepreneurial-led businesses through successful transactions.”David “Bear” Lawrence, Baltimore Pile Driving’s founder, will remain with the company. Lawrence has more than 35 years of experience in the construction industry and built Baltimore Pile Driving into a significant operation doing business in states that include Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.Since its start in 2008, Tower has completed more than 300 deals. The firm also has a national footprint, international reach, and is paired with a broad network of local connections that can be quickly leveraged. This year alone, Tower has been busy completing the sales of Monumental Supply Company, American Made, LLC d/b/a/ US Liner Company, and REV Capital's U.S. transportation factoring portfolio to name a few.Terwilliger sees a robust pipeline for deals in 2024. “The lower middle market remains strong,” he said. “We anticipate remaining very busy for the balance of the year.”About Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction Inc.Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction Inc. is headquartered in Whiteford, MD, and is the premier pile driving company serving Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C. and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic since 1995. The company is a full-service contractor specializing in pile driving, marine construction, support excavation, heavy equipment rentals and deep foundations. Baltimore Pile Driving also rents its crane equipment to operators. The company offers services that include piling and sheeting, site work, engineering, marine construction, and heavy hauling along with competitive bidding, and light equipment rentals.About Tower PartnersHeadquartered in Columbia, MD, Tower Partners is the premier private investment bank servicing the lower middle market. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $15 billion in transaction value. It specializes in providing Wall Street level investment banking to the underserved lower middle market, with a concentration in family founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. The company has offices in Columbia and Denver. For more information see our https://www.towerpartners.com/

