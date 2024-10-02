DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE (DCAC) 2024 Breaks Records: Most Successful Event to Date

Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC Entryway to DCAC Live DCAC T Shirts Sponsored by Gordon Kirk Offel and Keynote Speaker Mike Sarraille The DCAC/OVERWATCH Team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) 2024 concluded with resounding success, marking its most impactful event yet. A record-breaking 1,340 attendees, including industry pioneers, thought leaders, and decision-makers from across the globe, came together to explore the future of the data center industry. With 45 cutting-edge vendors showcasing breakthrough technologies and innovations, DCAC 2024 cemented its position as the go-to conference for forward-thinking data center professionals.With data demands soaring and the landscape rapidly evolving, DCAC has become a critical touchpoint for exploring the next frontier of digital infrastructure. This year’s theme, “The Calm Before the Storm: The 5th Industrial Revolution’s Impact on the Data Center Lifestyle,” hit home with attendees, offering a visionary look at how AI integration, sustainability, and emerging talent will redefine the industry.The three-day event featured 19 world-class sessions and workshops, highlighted by keynote presentations from industry luminaries such as Wade Vinson, Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer at NVIDIA, Mike Sarraille, retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and CEO of Talent War Group, Michael Kokal, President of KODIS, and Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical . Attendees had the opportunity to network with peers, witness cutting-edge product demonstrations, and dive into real-world applications of revolutionary technologies poised to reshape the data center ecosystem.Survey feedback from the event reflected its success, with 95% of attendees rating the conference as “excellent” and 96% reporting that they gained valuable, actionable insights for their organizations. The exhibit hall buzzed with activity as 93% of vendors reported high-quality leads and new connections, solidifying DCAC as the premier platform for business growth and innovation.David Isaac, DCAC Co-Founder and VP of Strategy, remarked, “This year’s DCAC truly exceeded expectations. The energy, collaboration, and exchange of transformative ideas have set a new benchmark for the industry. The pace of innovation in data centers is remarkable, and DCAC 2024 served as a powerful catalyst for change.”Looking ahead, DCAC 2025 promises to be even more monumental as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary, save the dates: September 16th and 17th, 2025. Titled "DCAC 2025: A Decade of Data Center Power Revolution", next year’s conference will reflect on a decade of innovation and look forward to the advancements shaping the next era of the data center industry.Mark your calendars for DCAC 2025, September 16th-17th —don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation that will define the future of data infrastructure. Stay tuned for updates and announcements on how DCAC continues to drive the industry forward.Lastly, one of the big hits from DCAC 2024 was the Data Center Minute video. Here is the link that will amaze you. Click to See " A Data Center Minute -END-About DCAC: The Data Center Anti- Conference (DCAC), Austin, TX and Dublin, Ireland is the leading event for data center professionals, bringing together the brightest minds to discuss emerging trends, technologies, and innovations. DCAC is committed to fostering collaboration, driving industry excellence, and building a more connected future.For media inquiries contact: Tamara Colbert, e: Tamara@mt6media.com.All other inquiries contact: Shae Persico, e: Shae@weareoverwatch.com.

